A child sex abuse suspect kills himself after wounding marshals trying to arrest him, police say

Authorities say a man wanted for child sex abuse crimes shot and killed himself after wounding two federal marshals trying to arrest him A man wanted by police for child sex abuse crimes shot and killed himself Friday after wounding two federal marshals trying to arrest him at a South Carolina hotel, investigators said. A special team of U.S.

Marshals was trying to arrest George Curtis at an extended stay hotel near Columbia when they were fired on, the agency said in a statement.

Two marshals were hit and their injuries aren’t life-threatening, officials said.After the shooting, Curtis turned the gun on himself, authorities said. Curtis was wanted by the Richmond County Sherriff’s Office in Georgia on charges of child rape, aggravated child molestation, aggravated sexual battery and two counts of child molestation.

Read more:

sdut »

Child found unattended at Orange Park motel, authorities looking for parents or guardianClay County Sheriff's Office said Thursday that they found Malachi at InTown Suites, 443 Blanding Blvd. in Orange Park.

Authorities investigating apparent triple homicide in Semmes; 2 children among the deadOfficials say a woman and two children are dead.

13-year-old boy killed in Adelanto car crash after authorities try to pull car overFor the second time in just days, the Adelanto community is mourning the death of a child killed in a traffic collision.

23-year-old NYC man’s gun arrest leads authorities to Satanic pedophile cultAngel Almeida, 23, is now also facing child pornography and attempted coercion charges.

'Decades-old mystery' of murdered woman's identity solved as authorities now seek her killerDNA profiling and forensic genealogy allowed investigators to identify the remains of Lisa Coburn Kesler, who was 20 when she was killed in 1990.

Man accused of Baltimore tech CEO's murder arrested at Bowie train station, authorities sayJason Billingsley is a convicted felon and a registered sex offender. He was released last October

IRMO, S.C. —

A man wanted by police for child sex abuse crimes shot and killed himself Friday after wounding two federal marshals trying to arrest him at a South Carolina hotel, investigators said.

A special team of U.S. Marshals was trying to arrest George Curtis at an extended stay hotel near Columbia when they were fired on, the agency said in a statement.

Two marshals were hit and their injuries aren’t life-threatening, officials said.After the shooting, Curtis turned the gun on himself, authorities said.

Curtis was wanted by the Richmond County Sherriff’s Office in Georgia on charges of child rape, aggravated child molestation, aggravated sexual battery and two counts of child molestation.

Television footage from the Extended Stay America hotel in Irmo showed dozens of police cars and a shattered side door surrounded by crime scene tape.