House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) fist-bumps House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) before addressing reporters on Capitol Hill on Saturday. (Tom Brenner for The Washington Post)Many Republicans talk about putting America first, but House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) actually did it on Saturday. He reached across the aisle for Democratic support and steered a short-term budget to passage.

His actions are even more commendable given today’s level of partisanship and the relevant recent history. His two immediate predecessors as Republican House speakers — John A. Boehner and Paul D. Ryan — had government shutdowns on their respective watches. Mr. McCarthy’s deal passed withWe give Mr. McCarthy only one cheer, however — for three reasons. This outcome should have happened earlier. We urged Mr. McCarthy to reach out to Democrats. Our second reservation is that the short-term budget omits additional funding for Ukraine. The timing could not have been less fortunate: Ukraine, on the counteroffensive, is struggling desperately to break through Russian lines, while looking ahead to what will probably be a protracted war. Any apparent cracks in what had previously been bipartisan support for Ukraine plays into the hands ofwould make an impact, and Congress needs to approve it within the 45 days’ of extra time Mr. McCarthy’s deal bought.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) fist-bumps House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) before addressing reporters on Capitol Hill on Saturday. (Tom Brenner for The Washington Post)Many Republicans talk about putting America first, but House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) actually did it on Saturday. He reached across the aisle for Democratic support and steered a short-term budget to passage. Yes, the deal came at the “11th hour,” and it’s far from perfect, but it’s in line with what Mr. McCarthy andjust 2 percent of the U.S. population

wall along the southern border. Nearly everyone expected a shutdown. Instead, Mr. McCarthy moved toward the center. He deserves a cheer.

We give Mr. McCarthy only one cheer, however — for three reasons. This outcome should have happened earlier. We urged Mr. McCarthy to reach out to Democrats. Our second reservation is that the short-term budget omits additional funding for Ukraine. The timing could not have been less fortunate: Ukraine, on the counteroffensive, is struggling desperately to break through Russian lines, while looking ahead to what will probably be a protracted war. Any apparent cracks in what had previously been bipartisan support for Ukraine plays into the hands ofwould make an impact, and Congress needs to approve it within the 45 days' of extra time Mr. McCarthy's deal bought.

The Department of Health and Human Services announced more than $103 million in funding to address the maternal health crisis. The money will boost access to mental health services, help states train more maternal health providers and bolster nurse midwifery programs. These initiatives are an encouraging step toward tackling major gaps in maternal health and well-being. In August, theWisconsin state Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R) announced Tuesday that Republicans would allow the nonpartisan Legislative Reference Bureau to draw legislative maps,

a dramatic reversal after years of opposing such an approach to redistricting

. A new liberal majority on the state Supreme Court is expected to throw out the current maps, which make Wisconsin the most gerrymandered state in America. Mr. Vos has been threatening to impeach Justice Janet Protasiewicz, whose election this spring flipped control of the court, in a bid to keep those maps. This led to understandable outcry. Now it seems Mr. Vos is backing off his impeachment threat and his efforts to keep the state gerrymandered.after the government agreed to let them spend more hours outside and expanded their access to visitors, a welcome development ahead of the crown prince’s visit to Washington this week. Activists say the monthlong hunger strike will resume on Sept. 30 if these promises aren’t kept.

Read our editorial calling for the compassionate release of Abdulhadi al-Khawaja

A retired teacher in Saudi Arabia, Muhammad al-Ghamdi, has been sentenced to death by the country’s Specialized Criminal Court solely based on his tweets, retweets and YouTube activity,. The court’s verdict, July 10, was based on two accounts on X, formerly Twitter, which had only a handful of followers. The posts criticized the royal family. The sentence is the latest example of dictatorships imposing harsh sentences on people who use social media for free expression,

During a Monday hearing, Judge Tanya S. Chutkan rejected as “far beyond what is necessary” Donald Trump’s demand to postpone until mid-2026 his trial for allegedly obstructing the results of the 2020 election. Instead,— the day before Super Tuesday. Six months is more than enough time for defense counsel to prepare. GOP primary voters deserve to know the outcome when choosing their standard-bearer.The third drawback is that the bill funds the government only through Nov. 17 — six days before Thanksgiving. Already, the clock is ticking and another possible shutdown looms. But there is precedent now for Mr. McCarthy to avert a crisis by dealing with Democrats. He’s done it twice. He has realizing that it’s better to partner with Democrats than GOP extremists.Mr. McCarthy acted as he did knowing that it meant risking a challenge to his speakership from GOP ultras led by Rep. Matt Gaetz (Fla.). We doubt that challenge will prosper. The speaker maintains a strong base of support in the GOP caucus, and no clear alternative candidate has emerged. In the event a serious threat does materialize, it would behoove Democrats to abstain or vote “present,” allowing Mr. McCarthy to keep the gavel despite GOP defections. Doing so would not be a vote for him; it would be a vote for a minimum of functionality in the House.the Editorial Board

