A Chaotic Eclipse Portal Closes Out With A Bang This Week—Here's Your Horoscope

This week's total solar eclipse supermoon did not come to play, and with Mercury retrograde scrambling signals everywhere, we're in for a rocky week. Here's your horoscope. Monday’s new moon in Aries is a supermoon and a total solar eclipse Throw down some breadcrumbs and mark a trail! Monday’s new supermoon in Aries is also a sky-darkening total solar eclipse, which also happens to arrive at a close degree to Mercury retrograde. And yes, that’s going to be as chaotic as it sounds.

Developments may arrive at such a fast-and-furious pace that you wind up disoriented. Simultaneously, something quite old could feel new again, beckoning you to give it a second chance.The turbo-charged fresh start this new moon brings might require you to leave a piece of your old life behind. (Ah, the bittersweet side effect of a game-changing eclipse.)Feeling more confused that clear? Don’t act out of fea

Eclipse Supermoon Horoscope Mercury Retrograde Chaos

