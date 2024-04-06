A Chaotic Eclipse Portal Closes Out With A Bang This Week—Here's Your Horoscope

This week's total solar eclipse supermoon did not come to play, and with Mercury retrograde scrambling signals everywhere, we're in for a rocky week. Here's your horoscope. Monday’s new moon in Aries is a supermoon and a total solar eclipse Throw down some breadcrumbs and mark a trail! Monday’s new supermoon in Aries is also a sky-darkening total solar eclipse, which also happens to arrive at a close degree to Mercury retrograde. And yes, that’s going to be as chaotic as it sounds.
Developments may arrive at such a fast-and-furious pace that you wind up disoriented. Simultaneously, something quite old could feel new again, beckoning you to give it a second chance.The turbo-charged fresh start this new moon brings might require you to leave a piece of your old life behind. (Ah, the bittersweet side effect of a game-changing eclipse.)Feeling more confused that clear? Don’t act out of fea
Eclipse Supermoon Horoscope Mercury Retrograde Chaos
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: BGR - 🏆 234. / 63 Read more »
Source: FCN2go - 🏆 523. / 51 Read more »
Source: 9NEWS - 🏆 238. / 63 Read more »
Source: 12News - 🏆 586. / 51 Read more »
Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 318. / 59 Read more »
Source: wfaa - 🏆 543. / 51 Read more »