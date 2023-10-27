A change to wet and colder

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch from Friday night into Saturday morning due to concerns that additional rainfall could cause flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying areas.

The NWS said additional rainfall of 2 to 4 inches is possible Friday and that isolated higher amounts of up to 6 inches are possible, mainly south of Interstate 20.Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may also become flooded. Areas that received heavy rain earlier this week will also be more at risk of flooding.

A cold front is currently moving through North Texas. Temperatures will fall into the 50s and 60s behind the front with showers off and on through Saturday. Saturday temperatures will be mainly in the 50s.A second, stronger cold front will arrive early Sunday with even chillier air. Sunday will feature temperatures falling into the 40s and 50s with showers likely and a gusty north wind. The rain chances will continue on Monday as temperatures continue to fall. headtopics.com

Next week will be chilly enough that much of North Texas will have its first frost of the season with low temperatures in the 30s.Adolis García could never watch World Series in his native Cuba. Now he’s starring in it

dallasnews

