A California listening tour looks for solutions to poverty

Paloma Sanchez, an undocumented single mom in Fresno, Calif., reads with her 7-year-old daughter. Photo: Courtesy of End Poverty in California(EPIC), founded by Tubbs, is in the middle of a multiyear listening tour of the state's 58 counties to hear directly from residents" of the 1960s, EPIC is collecting stories and crafting legislative proposals aimed at tackling barriers to upward mobility. The group hopes its proposals will be models for other states.
Residents at town halls told Tubbs and EPIC staff about troubles getting jobs, the lack of access to credit and out-of-control rents. Some showed EPIC staff apartment conditions with human feces in yards because of poor plumbing and landlords refusing to fix damages.
Others told EPIC about their desires to return to school or open small businesses but how they felt overwhelmed by rising debt and burdensome costs. Residents in Antioch, Calif., talk about leaks of human feces outside apartments as evictions force residents out. Photo: Courtesy of End Poverty in California. Nearly 15% of California's Hispanic residents were living in poverty in 2022. Latinos make up about 40% of the state's residents.
He said many low-income housing complexes lack parking spaces and are located near parking meters, which drives up the cost of living. "It just traps people further into debt and poverty."last year became the first state to commit to setting up trust funds for children who lost a parent or caregiver to the pandemic, a law EPIC backed.
Sen. Robert F. Kennedy (D-N.Y.) breaks bread with farmworker union leader Cesar Chavez as Chavez ended a 25-day fast in a strike against grape growers in Delano, Calif., on March 10, 1968. Kennedy had toured poor Mexican American and Asian American farm-working communities struggling with poverty. Photo: Bettmann Archives via Getty Images. California is not the only state where advocates embark on listening tours to gather stories and help craft proposals to tackle poverty.