The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

The crash happened in Mestre, a suburb of Venice. Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro wrote on X that the scene of the crash was “apocalyptic” and that he had already declared the “city’s mourning” for the “numerous victims” who were on the bus.

Read more:

AP »

Italian authorities say a bus crash has killed at least 20 people near VeniceItalian authorities say a bus crash has killed at least 20 people near Venice

‘A Haunting in Venice’ Closes In on Huge Milestone at Global Box OfficeHowever, it is still pacing behind both its predecessors.

Are Any Of The Ghosts Real In A Haunting In Venice?Ghosts are at the heart of the film's mystery.

Lana Del Rey Surprises All Things Go Festival With Jack Antonoff DuetThe duo performed “Margaret” and “Venice Bitch” while his wife Margaret Qualley watched from the crowd

The 2024 Alfa Romeo Stelvio review: A stylish Italian alternative to everyday luxury compact SUVsThe 2024 Alfa Romeo Stelvio is a rarer occurrence and a more special event then all the other luxury compact SUVs out there. Pricing starts at $44,775.

The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.ROME (AP) — A bus crashed near the Italian city of Venice after falling from an elevated street, killing at least 20 people and injured others on Tuesday, authorities said.

The crash happened in Mestre, a suburb of Venice. Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro wrote on X that the scene of the crash was “apocalyptic” and that he had already declared the “city’s mourning” for the “numerous victims” who were on the bus.

According to local media, the bus fell a few meters before crashing close to Mestre’s railway tracks, where it caught fire. Emergency crews were on the scene.