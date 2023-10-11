A brief history of the kibbutzim, the communes targeted in the Hamas terror attack

The dozen refugees gathered at a spot just south of the deep blue waters of the Sea of Galilee to build their new community, safe from the rising tide of antisemitism in Europe. It was an ambitious experiment. The 10 men and two women set out to create an agrarian Jewish utopia in what was then the Ottoman Empire, but none had any experience in agriculture.

Today about 125,000 people – a fraction of Israel’s 9 million-plus population – live on the approximately 250 kibbutzim scattered across the country, according to the Jewish Agency for Israel. Modern kibbutzim have populations from 100 to 1,000, are secular and have embraced capitalism. Foreign employees, especially from Thailand, now work the land.

Read more:

CNN »

Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: Biden Condemns Hamas AttackIsrael is preparing for a ground assault in Gaza following Hamas's attack on Saturday. Follow our live coverage.

Biden decries Hamas invasion, confirms Americans taken hostage by Hamas and 14 killedPres. Joe Biden did not hold back in remarks from the White House Tuesday when he strongly condemned Hamas' invasion of Israel as a reflection of the worst...

Israel-Hamas war live updates: Biden condemns ‘sheer evil’ of Hamas, will send Blinken to IsraelAt least 20 American citizens are unaccounted for, at least some of whom are Hamas hostages, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Tuesday.

Netanyahu says retaliation against Hamas 'savages' will 'reverberate with them for generations': 'Hamas is ISIS'Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu likened Hamas to ISIS in a fiery speech Monday night, in which he vowed that the Jewish nation’s retaliation against the terrorist organization for the kil…

Israel blames Europe for Hamas attack: EU funded ‘antisemitic propaganda’ at rootJoel Gehrke is foreign affairs reporter for the Washington Examiner, with an emphasis on U.S. competition with China and Russia, Middle East policy following the U.S. withdrawal from the Iran nuclear agreement, and the crisis in Venezuela. Previously, he covered domestic politics for National Review Online.

Israel-Hamas war pushes oil prices higher; 'knee-jerk reaction' likely brief as gas trends lowerThe war that erupted over the weekend between Israel and Hamas caused oil prices to spike Monday, but market analysts say the increase is likely temporary unless a broader Middle East conflict breaks out among major oil-producing nations.