A Brief History of the Future: Planning for a Positive Tomorrow

The future is not as bleak as filmmakers would have you believe. In fact, say futurists, it can be very positive if you plan for it and make a better tomorrow happen. In “A Brief History of the Future,” a PBS series which runs through May, host Ari Wallach talks with experts in a variety of fields who say the “doom and gloom” approach is very shortsighted.

In the series’ interviews, a pattern emerges: “It’s how you go about thinking about those tomorrows and then working towards them,” Wallach says

Future Positive Planning Tomorrow PBS Series Interviews Experts

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



dothaneagle / 🏆 337. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

A BRIEF HISTORY OF THE FUTURE (New Series Premiere)Premieres Wednesdays, April 3 - May 8, 2024 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App + Encores Sundays, April 7 - May 12 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2. A unique six-part documentary series about our futures and how we can reimagine them.

Source: KPBSnews - 🏆 240. / 63 Read more »

A Brief Look at Diddy’s History of Controversies and AllegationsCombs has attempted to rebrand himself as “Brother Love” in recent years, but he has a prolonged history of violence dating back to the ‘90s.

Source: RollingStone - 🏆 483. / 51 Read more »

NRSC, Steve Daines back Trump in SCOTUS amicus brief, warn of 'slippery slope' for future presidentsThe NRSC and Chairman Daines filed an amicus brief with the Supreme Court on Tuesday in support of former President Donald Trump's claim of presidential immunity and his appeal of the D.C. Circuit Court's ruling.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Trump tells Supreme Court a denial of immunity would 'incapacitate every future president,' in initial briefFormer President Trump told the Supreme Court in his initial brief Tuesday that he should be immune from criminal charges.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

A Brief History Of How Los Angeles Became A Land Of Billboard LawyersFiona Ng heads our weekend crew. She was previously the show creator of K-pop Dreaming and led reporting and production on the podcast series. Before that, she was the senior producer of AirTalk with Larry Mantle on LAist (formerly KPCC).

Source: LAist - 🏆 606. / 51 Read more »

A brief history, dosing, and comparison with esketamine (Spravato).There's a lot of hype about ketamine for depression. How much of it is real?

Source: PsychToday - 🏆 714. / 51 Read more »