A breakthrough in Tupac Shakur’s case – 27 years later

In 1996, the legendary rapper Tupac Shakur was shot and killed in Las Vegas. Now, nearly three decades later, police have charged a man in Shakur's death. We talk with The Post’s Keith McMillan about Shakur’s life, legacy and what this new charge means.An image of Tupac Shakur for the 32nd annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in New York on July 4, 2017.

It’s been nearly three decades since hip-hop legend Tupac Shakur was killed in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas at the age of 25. Now,Keith McMillan, a general assignment editor for The Post who has reported on hip-hop, walks us through what happened the night Shakur was shot, Davis’s arrest and indictment, and Shakur’s complex and enduring legacy.

“Can He Do That?” is The Post’s politics podcast, exploring the powers and limitations of American government in an era of deep division. Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.An investigation into no-knock warrants in the American justice system — and what happens when accountability is flawed at every level.

