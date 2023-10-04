A Beloved One-Punch Man's Side Character Return Is The Key To A Huge Mystery

This article contains spoilers for One-Punch Man Chapter #192 (JP)One-Punch Man confirms the long-awaited return of the beloved Manako - whose name is translated as Oculette in the official Viz Media English release of the manga - a beloved side-character that could also help in solving one of the biggest mysteries in the series.

While King is looking for someone to train him to get stronger, in chapter #192 of One-Punch Man, the unwilling hero has inadvertently contributed to a major plot development. As King is leaving in Ultimate Training Ground he crosses paths with a shiloutte shaped like Oculette hiding in the nearby bushes.

Oculette's Return In One-Punch Man Has Major Plot Implications In addition to being one of the most popular One-Punch Man supporting characters, Oculette/Manako is also a potential lead to several major plotlines. After her disappearance at the end of the Monster Association Arc, Flashy Flash set off in relentless pursuit of answers about her whereabouts.

Manako, in fact, may be the key for the heroes to gain more information about the powerful, but vaguely defined One-Punch Man ultimate villain known as God. As a Mysterious Being, Manako likely has some general connection to God, who is almost certainly affiliated with the monsters and has shown the power to create them. headtopics.com

While the fanbase will be glad that one of the series' most beloved minor characters has now returned, Manako/Oculette's appearance has the potential to play a major role in future storylines.

