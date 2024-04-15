A Battle Won, but a Pyrrhic Victory

Iran launched the largest attack using drones and missiles in the history of the Middle East on Saturday night, and it was swatted away with relative ease by the superior military technology of Israel , the U.S. and other nations.
Now is not the time to attack Iran directly. Iran, as a sovereign state, must be treated in accordance with international law, even if its leaders refuse to abide by those conventions. It is, however, time to finally eliminate Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, and the Iranian militias in Iraq, among other terrorists who have operated with impunity for decades.
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo posited several months ago that it would be within the bounds of international law for the U.S. to use military assets in Mexico to track down and destroy the cartels that are themselves international terrorists who are killing Americans every day. Given the Mexican government’s lack of operational control of swaths of its own territory, having ceded it to the cartels, the use of force would be justified.
He was an architect of the Obama administration’s Iran nuclear deal, supported abandoning Iraq to the Iranians, and sought to erase the war on Islamic terrorism from the national discourse. Some squishy Republicans will say it’s not our fight and blather on about World War III. While some of their arguments may have merit, history has shown their attitude will lead only to more bloodshed.
