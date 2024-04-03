A balancing act: EphB4 and ephrin-B2 regulate artery formation

A new study reveals that the proteins EphB4 and ephrin-B2 play a crucial role in regulating artery formation. The researchers found that these proteins act as a balancing act, ensuring the proper development and maintenance of arteries.

This discovery could have significant implications for understanding and treating cardiovascular diseases.

