A 9-year-old girl who vanished from a New York state park has been found safe, police say

Sign up below to be added to our mailing list for the latest news updates, access to exclusive contests, and more!

Sign up below to be added to our mailing list for the latest news updates, access to exclusive contests, and more!

Read more:

WOKVNews »

Trump planning to attend opening of New York fraud trial on MondayDonald Trump is planning to attend the Monday opening of New York state’s civil trial accusing him of inflating his net worth by billions.

Trump civil trial begins Monday in New YorkThe civil trial against former President Trump is set to begin Monday in New York. The state's attorney general, who accused the former president and his company of fraud, is seeking $250 million in damages and wants to ban Trump from running businesses in the state. Skyler Henry reports.

Donald Trump's civil trial stemming from New York AG Letitia James begins MondayPresiding Judge Arthur Engoron rejected former President Donald Trump’s request to delay a civil trial last week. James sued Trump, his children and the Trump Organization, alleging that Trump 'inflated his net worth by billions of dollars' and said his children helped him to do so.

Former president Trump expected in court Monday in New YorkFormer president Donald Trump is expected to appear in court Monday for the first day of a civil fraud trial.

Trump to make rare court appearance Monday with New York businesses on the lineFormer President Donald Trump will appear in court on Monday for the start of the civil trial regarding his New York business practices.

Monday Night Football: How to watch the Seattle Seahawks vs. New York Jets game tonightTonight, Monday Night Football closes out Week 4 of the season with a can't-miss matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and the New York Giants. Ready to watch some football? Here's how to watch this week's Monday Night Football game: Seahawks vs. Giants, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.