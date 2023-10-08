A 7th man accused of killing an Ecuador presidential candidate is slain in prison

Soldiers patrol from on top of an armored vehicle as supporters of presidential candidate Daniel Noboa, of the National Democratic Action Alliance political party, attend a rally downtown in Esmeraldas, Ecuador, Friday, Oct. 6, 2023.

The prison system said in a press release that the man killed was being held at a prison in Quito, Ecuador's capital. It released no details of how it happened and identified him only"José M.," without giving his nationality.

Six Colombian men charged in the Aug. 9 assassination of Fernando Villavicencio were killed Friday inside a prison in Guayaquil. President Guillermo Lasso called an emergency meeting of his security Cabinet, which decided to move the remaining six suspects in the assassination to a different prison, a government statement said. It didn't identify the prison to which they were sent for security reasons. headtopics.com

The government also fired the prisons system director and the police chief of investigations, the presidential communication office said in a press release. The killings came as the Prosecutor's Office is expected to announce soon the conclusion of the investigation stage into the killing of Villavicencio, who was gunned down while leaving a political rally.

The 59-year-old politician had not been considered among the front-runners for the election's first round on Aug. 20, but his killing in broad daylight was a shocking reminder of the surge in crime gripping Ecuador. He had reported being threatened by affiliates of Mexico's Sinaloa drug cartel, one of the many international organized crime groups operating in Ecuador. headtopics.com

Ecuador is holding the runoff presidential election Oct. 15 pitting the two top finishers in the August vote — leftist Luisa González and former lawmaker Daniel Noboa, who is the son of a banana tycoon.

