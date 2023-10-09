A 62-Year-Old Shopper’s Skin Is “Petal-Soft” With This $17 Moisturizer

Tamim is beauty commerce writer at InStyle, with nearly a decade of experience writing about beauty, fashion, wellness, and music.that it’s often a nightmare — even the most basic skincare products like a lip balm or moisturizer can cause adverse reactions. For the former, you can never go wrong with1000 Roses moisturizer —. It's complemented by pomegranate, hyaluronic acid, and aloe vera.

One caveat: This moisturizer isn’t fragrance-free, but many shoppers said they weren’t irritated by the subtle hints of rose that dissipate quickly.

Read more:

InStyle »

Shoppers Say They Look 15 Years Younger After One Month of Using This $17 Eye CreamNeutrogena’s Rapid Wrinkle Repair Eye Cream is 41 percent off at Amazon ahead of Prime Big Deal Days. Grab the eye cream shoppers say got rid of their puffiness, dark circles, and crows feet while it’s just $17.

Shoppers Say Khloé Kardashian's Fav Moisturizer Is 'the Bomb’ for Reducing Crepey Skin & It's $17 Ahead of October's Prime DayWe just found your future holy grail: a Khloé Kardashian-approved body lotion that’s still on sale post-Prime Day. It typically costs $20, but you can get it today for $17. Not only does it have Khloé's stamp of approval, Amazon shoppers can't stop raving over it as well. The Medix 5.5 Hyaluronic Acid + Vitamin E Cream Body Lotion is a fast-acting and plumping lotion that works wonders to minimize the appearance of wrinkles and crepey skin. Both fast-acting and perfect for any ski

Banks, post offices and more: What is open, closed on Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples' DayColumbus Day, which typically occurs on the second Monday in October, will take place as usual on Oct. 9, but so will the counter-celebration Indigenous…

Rangers' Filip Chytil returns to practice, Alexis Lafreniere day-to-dayFilip Chytil was back on the ice Saturday with the Rangers, but Alexis Lafreniere sat out the team’s first of five straight days of practice.

Man arrested in Christmas Day death of 3-year-old girl in MaineMaine State Police say a man has been charged with murder in connection with the Christmas Day death of a 3-year-old girl. Twenty-nine-year-old Tyler Witham-Jordan, of Edgecomb, was arrested Friday in