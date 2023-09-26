A ’60s jazz track by ‘NCIS’ Dr. Ducky actor inspired a Dr. Dre hit

David McCallum, who died this week, is best remembered for TV roles such as the one on “NCIS,” but his brief music career also left an impression on hip-hop. Decades before McCallum starred as the “NCIS” fan favorite “Ducky,” he was a 31-year-old blonde heartthrob, building an acting career after his musical aspirations had been curtailed by a conscription to the British military.

Eager to capitalize on McCallum’s mid-60s star power, Capitol Records teamed him up with in-house producer David Axelrod and banked on a hit.

“It was entirely money making on behalf of the studio,” McCallum told the Scottish Daily Record in 2018. “ ‘Man From U.N.C.L.E’ was a hit. I was popular so they said, ‘You have to sing on an album because it will sell lots of records and we’ll make money.’ I said, ‘I don’t really sing.’ I was a musician.”

McCallum’s instrumental record “Music … A Part Of Me,” debuted in February of 1966 and spent eight weeks on the Billboard Top 40. His follow-up record, “Music … A Bit More Of Me,” was full of instrumental covers of popular songs like Stevie Wonder’s “Uptight (Everything’s Alright),” the Beatles’ “Michelle” and the “Batman” TV theme. headtopics.com

The album’s liner notes give passing reference to “The Edge,” the record’s 2:49-minute penultimate track inspired by the poverty Axelrod saw on a tour of Puerto Rican shantytowns and written specifically for McCallum.“Music … A Bit More Of Me” and McCallum’s follow-ups were successful records (though modest chart hits). McCallum reportedly drew more fan mail than Elvis at Capitol Records at the time, largely because of his “Man From U.N.C.L.E.” fans.Share

“I just did what they wanted. I wrote the orchestrations, conducted the band, made the recordings and had a wonderful time,” McCallum said in the 2018 Daily Record interview.

Though McCallum’s fame drove fans to his records, Axelrod is known as the musical genius behind the hits.