99 Cents Only Stores to Close All Locations and Wind Down Operations

99 Cents Only Stores will close all 371 of its stores and wind down its business operations after more than four decades, the City of Commerce discount chain announced Thursday. 'This was an extremely difficult decision and is not the outcome we expected or hoped to achieve,' interim Chief Executive Mike Simoncic said in a statement. 'Unfortunately, the last several years have presented significant and lasting challenges in the retail environment.

” He cited multiple factors, including the “unprecedented impact” of the COVID-19 pandemic, shifting consumer demand, persistent inflationary pressures and rising levels of shrink — an industry term that refers to loss of inventory attributed to reasons such as shoplifting, employee theft and administrative errors. Combined, those issues “have greatly hindered the company's ability to operate,” Simoncic said. 99 Cents Only has stores in California, Arizona, Nevada and Texas and has about 14,000 employee

99 Cents Only Stores Closure Wind Down Retail COVID-19 Consumer Demand Inflation Shrink Employees

