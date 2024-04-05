99 Cents Only Stores to Close All Locations and Liquidate Inventory

The 99 Cents Only Stores chain has announced that it will be closing all of its stores and liquidating its inventory. The decision was made due to ongoing difficulties in the retail industry, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and changing consumer demand .

The company had hoped to avoid this outcome but determined that a 'wind-down' was the only viable option. The closure will result in the loss of numerous jobs and the sale of the company's properties.

