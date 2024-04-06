99 Cents Only stores to close all locations

The Commerce-based operators of 99 Cents Only stores announced Thursday they will close all 371 of its locations, with liquidation sales beginning Friday. The decision was made in agreement with Hilco Global, which will manage the sale of the company's real estate assets for all locations in California, Arizona, Nevada, and Texas. "This was an extremely difficult decision and is not the outcome we expected or hoped to achieve," interim company CEO Mike Simoncic said in a statement.
"Unfortunately, the last several years have presented significant and lasting challenges in the retail environment, including the unprecedented impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, shifting consumer demand, rising levels of shrink, persistent inflationary pressures and other macroeconomic headwinds, all of which have greatly hindered the company's ability to operate
