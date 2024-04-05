99 Cents Only Stores to Close All 371 Stores

99 Cents Only Stores announced on Thursday it plans to begin an orderly wind-down of operations. The company will use Hilco Global to liquidate all merchandise owned by the company and dispose of certain fixtures, furnishings, and equipment at its stores. Hilco Real Estate will manage the sale of the 99 Cents Only Stores real estate assets, both owned and leased, in Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas.

The company has appointed Chris Wells, Managing Director at Alvarez & Marsal, as Chief Restructuring Officer. Mike Simoncic, Interim Chief Executive Officer of 99 Cents Only Stores and Managing Director at Alvarez & Marsal, will step down. "This was an extremely difficult decision and is not the outcome we expected or hoped to achieve," said Simonci

