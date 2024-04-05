99 Cents Only stores closing down for good

It's the end of an era: the 99 Cents Only stores are closing down for good.The company announced Thursday it is going through a "wind-down" of business operations . The shutdown will impact all 371 store locations, the company wrote in a statement."This was an extremely difficult decision and is not the outcome we expected or hoped to achieve," said the company's interim CEO Mike Simoncic.
"Unfortunately, the last several years have presented significant and lasting challenges in the retail environment, including the unprecedented impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, shifting consumer demand, rising levels of shrink, persistent inflationary pressures and other macroeconomic headwinds, all of which have greatly hindered the Company's ability to operate. We deeply appreciate the dedicated employees, customers, partners, and communities who have collectively supported 99 Cents Only Stores for decade
99 Cents Only Stores Closure Wind-Down Business Operations Retail Environment COVID-19 Pandemic Consumer Demand
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: CBSLA - 🏆 552. / 51 Read more »
Source: ladailynews - 🏆 332. / 59 Read more »
Source: WTHRcom - 🏆 329. / 59 Read more »
Source: KENS5 - 🏆 608. / 51 Read more »
Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »
Source: wfaa - 🏆 543. / 51 Read more »