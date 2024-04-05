911 Call Taker Shares Experience and Rise of Mental Health Professionals in Emergency Response

Sara Harper, a former 911 call taker , shares her experience of working long hours and struggling with anxiety. She discusses the increasing trend of using mental health professionals instead of police in emergency response calls.

A recent study found that 44 out of the largest 50 US cities have alternative response programs. The decision of when to use these new responders often falls on the shoulders of already stressed 911 workers.

