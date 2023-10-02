90 Target workers to be displaced when 2 Seattle stores close this month

FILE - A Target store is seen June 29, 2016, in Hialeah, Fla. Target announced, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, that it will close nine store in four states, including one in East Harlem, New York and three in San Francisco, saying that theft and organized retail crime have threatened the safety of its workers and customers. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)SEATTLE — We now know 90 workers in Seattle will lose their jobs when two Target stores close this month.

That’s according to an Employment Security Department filing. The company says the laid-off employees will be able to move to other locations but it’s not clear how many have decided to do that. The stores on Northwest Market Street in Ballard and on University Way in the University District will shut down on Oct. 21.on several Target locations across the Seattle area that had begun locking an array of items behind glass cases to mitigate shoplifting. A city audit published in July found that the Targets at Pike Place, Northgate, and Westwood Village were among the top 10 stores that Seattle police responded to for shoplifting calls in 2022.

