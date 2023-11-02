90 Day: The Last Resort Therapists Were A Big Disappointment

Ed wasn’t the only wild character on 90 Day: The Last Resort season 1. The 28-year-old Asuelu Pulaa also shocked many with his actions, especially the ones he had committed in the past. During the show, Asuelu admitted that he cheated on Kalani Faagata and had been doing so since their relationship began. Similarly, Yara revealed that she had been lying to her husband about taking birth control pills.

Yara & Jovi’s Marriage Worsened After The Therapy Therapy was supposed to help the couples fix their differences. However, most didn’t benefit from the sessions and instead became more toxic. One of the biggest examples is the relationship between Yara and Jovi. When the two appeared on the spin-off, they seemed to have a great bond and could have benefited from private therapy. However, their bond only weakened due to a lack of guidance from the therapists.

Alcohol Shouldn’t Have Been Allowed According to a Reddit thread (via WhatWouldScoobyDoo2), many viewers felt that 90 Day: The Last Resort was more like a holiday show than a couple’s retreat. Cast members were allowed to do obscene things, such as public Kamasutra poses and go to bars. The lack of control over cast members visiting strip clubs was another bad sign. Therapists could’ve put their foot down and made the whole experience more strict and relationship-oriented.

