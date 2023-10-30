90 Day's Daniele Confronts Yohan About Stealing from Her Bank Account: 'A Nightmare' (Exclusive)

In PEOPLE's exclusive clip from '90 Day: The Other Way', Yohan calls Daniele "a selfish person" while she fires back, "Every single thing you have came from me. That’s disgusting to even say"Esther Kang is a writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and has previously worked for publications like TMZ and TooFab., the couple sit down to have a serious conversation about their finances.

'90 Day' : 'Impatient' Daniele Beefs with Yohan over His Meat Business as She Jabs That He's the 'Wife' “Okay, this week there’s 2,000 here. So that’s one time, then Friday you withdrew two times. Another charge, another charge, another charge in one week,” Daniele says as she points out other transactions and withdrawals for “3,000 5,000.”

'90 Day' : Yohan Drives Daniele to Tears with 'Extremely Strange' Probe About Her Sexual Past — and Ex's Anatomy In a confessional, Daniele clarifies more about the sitaution. “In total, Yohan made four withdrawals of a $160, but this has nothing to do with the amount of money that he took out,” she says. “I wouldn’t even mind him taking money out the bank if he needed it. The problem is that I asked him if he took it and he said no. That’s where I’m really scared.” headtopics.com

'90 Day' : Yohan Coldly Humiliates Daniele 'in Front of His Entire Family' and Says She 'Ruined' His Birthday “I’m a thief because I took 4,000 pesos from my wife?” Yohan fires back. “When if I would’ve asked her, she wouldn’t have given it to me? You’re a selfish person. You only think about yourself.”

'90 Day' 's Daniele Is Set on 'Manifesting' New Caribbean Life, Denying Yohan a Visa and Plunging Her Income

