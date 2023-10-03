90 Day Fiancé: TOW's Brandan & Mary Have A New Business (Are They Making Money?)

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way couple Brandan DeNuccio and Mary Demasu-ay are getting married soon with the hopes of Brandan being able to legally work in the Philippines after their wedding. Brandan, 23, and Mary, also 23, have been quite a controversial couple on the reality TV show.

Three months after Brandan moved to the Philippines, Mary revealed she was pregnant. They broke Mary’s grandparents’ rules by doing so, and Brandan’s lackadaisical approach toward life has been making Mary unhappy. Mary complained she was doing all the chores since she found out she was pregnant, while Brandan woke up late and played video games.

Mary & Brandan Opened A Grocery Store Outside Her House In 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5, episode 13, Mary revealed that she and Brandan opened a store outside her house two months ago. Mary was selling groceries, snacks, etc., at the store. Mary came up with the idea because her grandmother owned a similar store when Mary was young.

Mary & Brandan Are $1,098 In Debt Mary borrowed money from her friends so she could open her shop and buy the products. It was a lot of pressure for Mary and Brandan to make the business profitable. For instance, Mary and Brandan picked up items worth 470 Philippine Pesos ($8.60) and wished to sell them at 500 Philippine Pesos ($9.16) to make a profit of $0.56. headtopics.com

Mary & Brandan Are Selling Bracelets On Instagram Brandan and Mary were aiming to earn 1000 Philippine Pesos ($18) per month. Mary hated that Brandan wasn’t helping her out at the store. She wanted Brandan to wake up early and help at the store because customers were walking away when there was no one there.

Brandan may have been looking for jobs, but the couple seems to be relying on their 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fame to make money. Brandan and Mary have Cameo accounts, and they have been selling bracelets via an online shop and trying to get their international followers to buy local Filipino snacks. There have been rumors that Brandan and Mary have been reportedly fired from the show.

