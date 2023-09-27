90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way: Yohan's The Real Villain In His Relationship With Daniele (Here's Why)

90 Day Fiancé’s Yohan is using Daniele. Apart from their career problems, the couple also faced many personal differences. Yohan was uncomfortable that Daniele was still in contact with her ex. At the same time, Daniele was disappointed about her husband’s relationship in the past.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Daniele Gates from 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way gets blamed for her relationship issues, but Yohan Geronimo is probably more at fault. The controversial pair debuted on 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise season 2, where they tied the knot. However, their relationship changed when they settled in the Dominican Republic and began juggling various marital problems. Yohan started expecting more from his wife, hoping she would take him to the United States. Daniele was shutting down his ideas and demanded they start a business together to help their financial issues.

Apart from their career problems, the couple also faced many personal differences. Yohan was uncomfortable that Daniele was still in contact with her ex. At the same time, Daniele was disappointed about her husband’s relationship in the past. The pair also went through pregnancy issues. Since the two had a considerable age gap and Daniele was in her mid-40s, it was difficult for them to have a child naturally. Yohan and Daniele learned more about the egg donor process, which would cost them $11,500.Yohan Acts Like A Kept-Man Most viewers have accused Daniele of creating problems in her relationship. However, Yohan also deserves the blame for not acting like a real husband. One thing that makes Yohan the real villain in his relationship is his lack of aspirations. Daniele is always trying to thrive and build herself. She has a retreat business, a social media influencer career, and a variety of other streams of income. She went bankrupt but never let it stop her. In comparison, Yohan has never really strived as much. He seems more laid back about life and behaves like Daniele is simply paying him to be her husband.

Yohan Is Easily Influenced By His Friends Friends are important for any individual, but Yohan often trusts his buddies more than his wife. In the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5, Yohan agrees with his friend when he tells him to demand a more lavish life from Daniele because she comes from a privileged background. The friend said, “You’ve been together for a year, but all you’ve got is a dog.” Yohan seemed influenced by his friend’s comments, and he mentioned that he didn’t want to pay rent anymore or hire a car. Yohan didn’t take into account his wife’s opinion but agreed with his friend’s statement.

Yohan Shows No Love Or Respect For Daniele Yohan's rude attitude is also the crux of their relationship problems. While Daniele isn’t the most respectful person, Yohan is slightly worse for saying disrespectful things. When the 90 Day Fiancé franchise star discovered that Daniele was still friends with her former partner, he showed a major lack of trust and behaved rudely. However, that wasn’t the only time he had done that. Daniele previously alleged that Yohan had been “financially, physically, and emotionally” abusive to her. The 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star also claimed that Yohan had put his hands on her and cheated on her.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on TLC.