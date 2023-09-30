90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’s Kimberly Rochelle Is Taking Advantage Of Her New Fame

90 Day Fiancé’s Kimberly calls herself a psychic. As Kimberly and TJ's relationship progressed, they faced more arguments and differences. But they stayed together, hoping to tie the knot.

When Kimberly's parents finally made it to India, she confessed that she wasn't excited to marry TJ anymore. However, she shared that she still loved her beau and wanted to make it work. Kimberly's father advised her to delay the wedding and fix the family issues before getting serious. He also told her that she could always book a ticket and fly back to the United States if she wasn't comfortable about marriage.Kimberly Sells A Book About Her Love Story Kimberly may have struggled with her relationship on screen, but she hasn't failed to connect with fans and take advantage of her new fame. A few months ago, the Alabama reality star became an author and published her book, "Falling In Love." She promoted it on her social media to fans who wanted to know more about her relationship journey with TJ. "yep yep yep, the real story is much more magical, dramatic, and spiritual," Kimberly said about her book in an Instagram post.

Read more:

screenrant »

'90 Day Fiancé's Chantel on What She Learned Following Nasty Divorce'The Family Chantel' star revealed what's to come on the show's upcoming 'explosive' final season.

90 Day Fiancé: Sarper Pressures Shekinah Too Much (She Should Stop Trying To Change Her Partner)90 Day Fiancé's Sarper wants Shekinah to be 128lb.

Statler & Dempsey Make Huge Change After 90 Day Fiancé B90 Season 6 Tell-All Revelation90 Day Fiancé's Statler reveals a new update.

90 Day Fiancé: How Violet Could Have Faked Being Pregnant With Riley's Baby90 Day Fiancé's Violet could be scamming Riley.

Shocking Moments From 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 6 Tell-All Part 190 Day Fiancé B90 season 6 Tell All highlights.

'90 Day Fiancé's Shaeeda and Bilal Give Update on Fertility JourneyET spoke to the couple at the season 10 premiere in NYC, where they reflected on suffering a miscarriage in February.