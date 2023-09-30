90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’s Kimberly Rochelle Is Taking Advantage Of Her New Fame

90 Day Fiancé’s Kimberly calls herself a psychic. As Kimberly and TJ's relationship progressed, they faced more arguments and differences. But they stayed together, hoping to tie the knot.
When Kimberly's parents finally made it to India, she confessed that she wasn't excited to marry TJ anymore. However, she shared that she still loved her beau and wanted to make it work. Kimberly's father advised her to delay the wedding and fix the family issues before getting serious. He also told her that she could always book a ticket and fly back to the United States if she wasn't comfortable about marriage.Kimberly Sells A Book About Her Love Story Kimberly may have struggled with her relationship on screen, but she hasn't failed to connect with fans and take advantage of her new fame. A few months ago, the Alabama reality star became an author and published her book, "Falling In Love." She promoted it on her social media to fans who wanted to know more about her relationship journey with TJ. "yep yep yep, the real story is much more magical, dramatic, and spiritual," Kimberly said about her book in an Instagram post.