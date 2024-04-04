90 Day Fiancé Star Mohamed Jbali Reveals New Wife and Baby

90 Day Fiancé star Mohamed Jbali has finally revealed what his new wife looks like after recently announcing he had become a father. Mohamed from Tunis, Tunisia came to the U.S. on a K-1 visa after Danielle Mullins from Norwalk, Ohio met him online. Danielle and Mohamed’s relationship went downhill as soon as he arrived in America. He immediately moved to Florida with a female friend and Danielle wanted Mohamed deported when she saw his intimate photos with another woman.
However, Danielle changed her mind and filed for divorce instead, after which Mohamed is still living in the U.S. 90 Day Fiancé star Mohamed Jbali is proud of himself for having achieved his dream of having a family. After announcing that he was a new father on Valentine’s Day, Mohamed recently shared a picture of his wife and new baby on Instagra
