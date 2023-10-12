90 Day Fiancé Season 10 Viewers Are Fast-Forwarding Through Jasmine & Gino’s Scenes

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT 90 Day Fiancé season 10 viewers were not happy to see Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo as cast members on the OG series. Jasmine, 36, and Gino, 53, have come a long way in their three-year relationship. It all started when they met on a dating website and dated long-distance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now that Jasmine is coming to the U.S., there's a bigger problem approaching as Gino has quit his job to look after Jasmine's stay. But fans such as Reddit user TerryTacoma have no interest in watching what happens to Gino and Jasmine during 90 Day Fiancé season 10. "God I wish this couple would go away already," the fan groaned.

Why Are 90 Day Fiancé's Jasmine & Gino Being Criticized? The disgruntled fan asked why Gino leaving his job is a problem if Jasmine has platforms such as OnlyFans where she seems to be earning good money. "Yeah...I can’t stand her and her voice. I actually turned it off today bc they are so annoying and playing it up for the cameras," wrote ScreenNames_AreHard. headtopics.com

Gino and Jasmine have both been keeping secrets from each other during 90 Day Fiancé season 10. Gino has not told Jasmine about him quitting his job, while Jasmine has been spending frivolously despite not having a job herself. Jasmine spent the allowance that Gino gave her to buy a wedding dress on butt implants instead. She obviously never told Gino about it.

