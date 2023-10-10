90 Day Fiancé’s Kalani Faagata Makes Disturbing Allegations Against Asuelu

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT 90 Day Fiancé cast member Kalani Faagata accused Asuelu Pulaa of sexually abusing her during their marriage in a chilling statement following their recent 90 Day: The Last Resort season 1 appearance. Kalani, 34, and Asuelu, 27, first appeared in 90 Day Fiancé season 6.

Kalani and Asuelu's split rumors began circulating online in 2022, after which they were cast on 90 Day: The Last Resort. She revealed that he had cheated on her and gave her a hall pass, during which Kalani met Dallas Nuez. Now Kalani has taken to Instagram to make some shocking abuse claims about Asuelu.

Kalani shared she had been getting hate mail and "r***/death threats," so she wanted to "clear some things up." Kalani wrote, "﻿I had a second baby because I was held down." Kalani claimed Asuelu apologized for this alleged incident but added, "The other times I was SA-it's recorded. headtopics.com

90 Day Fiancé's Kalani Clears Up Confusion About Utah House Kalani wrote, "You can imagine how it feels to get messages about 'taking responsibility' and learning to keep my legs shut, when they were forced open." Kalani accused Asuelu of allegedly impregnating her against her will, leading to the birth of their son Kennedy.

Kalani has often been slammed online for living off her parents' money and being irresponsible. She said that was a lie. "My parents do not monetarily support me in any way and never have," Kalani wrote. She said her home in Utah was "half" owned by her and it shows up in public records. "And I always paid my part," Kalani continued. headtopics.com

