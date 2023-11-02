90 Day Fiancé’s Jasmine Pineda Reacts To Hilarious Halloween Costumes Of Her & Gino

Jasmine and Gino may have debuted a couple of years ago on 90 Day Fiancé, but they are also among the list of the franchise's most iconic pairs. The proof of their popularity lies in the many couples across the U.S. who chose to dress up as the twosome. Jasmine and Gino shared a few outstanding costume examples on their Instagram Stories.

Jasmine reposted an Instagram Story showing U.S. Senator John Fetterman and his wife Gisele Barreto Fetterman dressed up in costumes inspired by Gino and Jasmine. The former Second Lady of Pennsylvania even wore colorful barrettes in her hair like Jasmine wore on Before the 90 Days.

90 Day Fiancé's Jasmine & Gino Reveal Their Halloween Costumes Gino also reposted a Reel created by Instagram blogger @90dayrox in which the talented artist pretended to be Jasmine carving a pumpkin for Halloween. Jasmine wrote, "Apparently a lot of people dressed up like Gino and Jasmine." She continued, "That's absolutely amazing." Jasmine thanked her supporters for their love and mentioned how glad she was to have them following her journey.

Meanwhile, Jasmine and Gino also unveiled their own costumes on their joint Instagram account @jasmine.gino. Jasmine decided to spook things up for the season by donning a glamorous Día de los Muertos-inspired Catrina costume with a red cape and dark blue gloves to complement her bodysuit that featured a skeleton adorned with thorns and roses.

