Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Brandon Gibbs from 90 Day Fiancé finally revealed what is stopping him and Julia Trubkina from having a child. The 30-year-old Virginia resident and his 29-year-old Russian wife debuted on the popular reality TV franchise in 2021.

90 Day Fiancé's Brandon and Julia have been quiet about their baby plans for some time. As a result, some curious social media users have continuously asked them about it. Recently, Brandon shut down the baby talk and speculation by revealing why he and Julia haven’t tried yet.

He shared a photo of himself and his puppy on Instagram and wrote, “I often see people having 2 or more children. We are afraid that we cannot afford one child.” The American reality star implied that he isn’t financially ready for the baby, and Julia liked the post to show the decision is mutual. headtopics.com

It’s clear why some fans aren’t on the same page about Brandon’s post. The 90 Day Fiancé alum and his Russian wife are already 30. Therefore, they only have four to five more years to have a stable pregnancy. Pregnant people over age 35 are more at risk for complications like miscarriage, which is why many fans think the pair should have a baby now.

Still, it is up to Brandon and Julia to decide if they want a child. The two are grown adults who understand the importance of bringing new life into their lives. They probably shouldn’t get pregnant if they aren’t ready or happy about having a baby. Many couples enjoy a beautiful and comfortable life even without birthing a child. headtopics.com

