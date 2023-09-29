90 Day Fiancé Pillow Talk Stars Lash Out At Riley Over Pregnancy Drama (Read His Angry Response)

90 Day Fiancé’s Riley responds to the criticism. When Riley responded that his Vietnamese girlfriend couldn’t have been pregnant with his baby due to his medical history, many Pillow Talk cast members called him out.

Elizabeth Potthast said (via 90 Sips Of Realitea), “Wow! That’s like extreme accusatory,” and Andrei Castravet agreed with her.

While sharing her thoughts with her husband Robert Springs, Anny Francisco called Riley “rude,” for not trusting his girlfriend. After watching Pillow Talk commentators’ reactions to his story, Riley took to Instagram to clarify his side. He wrote, “Really here ignoring the fact that I Can Not Make A Baby lol One cannot make this stuff up smh.” Riley & Violet's Pregnancy Drama Explained Violet’s pregnancy drama began in the Before the 90 Days season 6 finale. The situation was shocking since the couple had no romantic connection throughout their 90 Day Fiancé journey. On top of that, Riley had already claimed he could not have a baby due to his medicine. He said he had “less than 1% chance” of getting Violet pregnant. Riley didn’t question his former partner’s pregnancy, but he certainly doubted if she was pregnant with his child.

Read more:

screenrant »

90 Day Fiancé: How Violet Could Have Faked Being Pregnant With Riley's Baby90 Day Fiancé's Violet could be scamming Riley.

Statler & Dempsey Make Huge Change After 90 Day Fiancé B90 Season 6 Tell-All Revelation90 Day Fiancé's Statler reveals a new update.

90 Day Fiancé: Sarper Pressures Shekinah Too Much (She Should Stop Trying To Change Her Partner)90 Day Fiancé's Sarper wants Shekinah to be 128lb.

'90 Day Fiancé': Sarper Does an Exotic Dance for Shekinah (Exclusive)In this exclusive clip from '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way,' Sarper does an exotic dance for Shekinah and he makes a shocking confession. '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.\r



90 Day Fiancé: Big Ed & Liz Woods’ Relationship Might Be In Jeopardy After Latest Public Outing90 Day Fiancé's Big Ed and Liz fuel rumors.

'90 Day Fiancé': Watch Sarper Give Shekineh a Lap Dance (Exclusive)Sarper revisits his stripper past in this exclusive clip from Monday's new episode of '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.'