90 Day Fiancé: Jenny Slatten Throwback Pic Surfaces Online (How Does She Respond To Photoshop Accusation?)

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Jenny Slatten is being praised for a recently-posted throwback photo, but she just had to dispel an accusation that the image was edited. Sixty-three-year-old Jenny made her 90 Day Fiancé reality TV debut in 2019 by revealing she was moving to India to get married to her boyfriend. Jenny's 33-year-old boyfriend Sumit Singh catfished her on Facebook by pretending to be Michael Jones. Sumit not only lied about his real identity for a year, but when they really started dating, he also kept his wife a secret from Jenny. Jenny had to go through a lot of struggles to get married to Sumit.

Sumit and Jenny's 30-year age difference made it difficult for the American woman to be accepted as a daughter-in-law by Sumit's parents. Jenny has been mocked for her age by both Sumit's family and even some online critics. Instagram page @90daythemelanatedway shared a photograph of Jenny from when she was much younger.

But because they're so used to seeing Jenny at her current age, some fans think Jenny is not the young woman in the picture. "Okay Jenny! We see you! Jenny’s been a hottie-round-the way girl her whole life!" was the caption of the post. Jennie herself commented, "Wow she’s a hottie." But a fan wrote, "That’s so fake."

Where Are 90 Day Fiancé's Jenny & Sumit Today? Jenny responded to the fan herself. "How," she asked the critic with a red angry-face emoji. "It’s 100% Me," Jenny retorted. It so happens that the picture is from 11 years ago. For comparison, Jenny and Sumit met in 2002. "I can see why Sumit catfished her!" one 90 Day Fiancé viewer commented. Jenny and Sumit got married in August 2021 and recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary. The couple is still together and living in India. There has been no update about Sumit's visa process to come to the U.S. However, he has maintained that he never plans on relocating there.There is often a discussion among fans about what Sumit and Jenny do for a living in India. Apart from working as reality TV stars, they also make Cameo videos for fans. Sumit had started working as a chef to support themselves. There could be more to their story that hasn't been revealed yet. Sumit and Jenny were last seen together in 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7. It showed Jenny trying her best to win over Sumit's family, and while she did succeed, Sumit's mother could never get herself to forgive Jenny for marrying her son.

Jenny and Sumit's mom were on good terms when the former had first visited India many years ago. Back then, Sumit had introduced Jenny as his friend. But when his parents caught Sumit and Jenny romancing at night, they got him married off to a woman of their choice, and it was something Sumit hid from Jenny, whose series of hardships has finally come to and end. Hopefully, the couple is now the happiest they have ever been.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EDT on TLC.