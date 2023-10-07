90 Day Fiancé: Hamza & Memphis Had The Most Problematic Storyline In Franchise History (Should They Be Canceled?)

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days couple, Memphis Smith and Hamza Moknii had the most problematic storyline in 90 Day Fiancé history and should not be allowed to return to the network. Memphis and Hamza joined the hit reality TV show on season 5. Memphis was 34 years old during the show, and Hamza was 26.

Memphis went to Tunisia to meet Hamza and get to know him in person one week, marry him the next, and honeymoon the third week of her trip. Then, she was going to apply for Hamza's spousal visa. What ended up happening was messy communication, blatant red flags presenting themselves, and unexpected outcomes for the couple. Memphis and Hamza divorced in October 2022 and have a child together.

Memphis And Hamza Had A Language Barrier Throughout Memphis and Hamza's relationship, Hamza could not speak English, and Memphis could not speak Arabic. The extent of the verbal exchange the couple had was repeating "sexy time" to each other over video calls. Therefore, it was painful to watch the couple try to communicate without help. headtopics.com

Hamza Let Memphis Disrespect His Mom When Memphis arrived in Tunisia, she stayed under Hamza's mother's roof and was instructed not to share a bed or room with Hamza. However, on the very first night, Memphis disobeyed Hamza's mom's rules and was caught in bed with Hamza after having "sexy time.

Hamza and Memphis Got Pregnant The most problematic issue the couple faced was Memphis finding out she was pregnant during their honeymoon. That meant she was going back to America pregnant, and Hamza would most likely not be able to be there for his daughter's birth. Memphis becoming pregnant also meant that she was on baby daddy number three. headtopics.com

Memphis and Hamza broke up shortly after Memphis gave birth. And, according to Hamza, Memphis refused to let him see their daughter despite court orders. He has opened up numerous times online about how much he misses his daughter and wishes he could see her. Hamza moved to Illinois, far away from his daughter during the whole divorce process as well.

