90 Day Fiancé: B90: These 12 Shocking Season 6 Tell-All Part 2 Moments Are Unforgettable

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT With 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 coming to an end, here’s a look at the most unbelievable moments from Tell All Part 2, which had a live audience. The reality TV show that premiered in June 2023 introduced seven new couples to fans of the 90 Day Fiancé franchise. Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda were the only returning pair added to the mix.

Amanda Wilhelm and Razvan Ciocoi, Riley Diego and Violet Tuyet, Christian Allgood and Cleo C, Tyray Mollett and Carmella AKA Christian, David Dangerfield and Sheila Mangubat, Meisha Johnson and Nicola Kanaan and Statler Riley and Dempsey Wilkinson were the other 14 cast members of this highly favored season. While it did not end on a good note for all couples, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 also had its set of highs and lows during the reunion episode.

12 Violet Was Pregnant With Riley's Baby But Had A Miscarriage The episode began with Shaun asking Violet if she was pregnant with Riley’s child. Violet said that it was a very sensitive matter for her. She could not keep the pregnancy because she is old and has health issues. “I really love my children so that was a very painful experience for me,” Violet said through tears. She confirmed that she was indeed pregnant. Riley claimed that Violet didn’t tell him it was a miscarriage. “It is because of my health and not that I purposely got rid of the child,” Violet admitted.

11 Violet Is Coming To The U.S. To Meet "Friend" Riley Riley claimed he only wanted to understand the truth behind Violet’s pregnancy so he could accept it and move on. Violet, on the other hand, felt much lighter after sharing her experience for everyone to understand. When asked what was next for them, Riley said, “Violet is coming to the U.S.” Violet got a tourist visa without any help from Riley. He suggested they all meet to “break bread” and “hug it out.” Violet said she could meet Riley in the future because they’re friends now. “If it’s God’s will then it’ll be,” Riley said about the possibility of them getting back together.

10 Cleo Met Christian's Family In The U.S. Christian’s time with Cleo in London had more than a few rocky moments. But these challenges couldn’t get Christian and Cleo to break up. They were together in the finale and are together now. During the Tell All, Cleo revealed the last time she saw Christian was three days ago. “We were shacked up pretty good,” said Christian. Cleo was staying with Christian for a month. Cleo met all the women in Christian’s family, and not the men, because Christian’s family is “masculine and conservative.” Christian wanted to shield Cleo from any situation that would make her feel uncomfortable.

9 Christian Was Chatting With A Woman On Steiner's Anonymous On Discord Cleo’s friend Jane revealed that the biggest red flag about Christian for her is how he still keeps chatting with other girls and keeps inviting other people into their relationship. Cleo said it was one instance that made her feel weird. Christian said he has a group on Discord called Steiner’s Anonymous, where a girl who had joined was actively chatting with Christian. She called Christian “cute,” but he didn’t think he was doing anything wrong and wasn’t flirting.

8 Christian Asks Cleo To Marry Him When asked if there are any plans for the future, Christian said that while Cleo keeps wanting him to go to England, he wants Cleo to come to America and not just to “visit” him. Christian asked Cleo if she would be willing to marry him. “This is not official. It would have to be in person,” he said. He wanted to know if Cleo would consider it. Cleo declared her love for Christian and agreed to it even though she said there would have to be a better time and place for the proposal. Christian said it would happen soon, and the K-1 visa process would be getting started for Cleo.

7 David Has Started K-1 Visa Process For Sheila Sheila wanted to get married in the Philippines, surrounded by her family. After that, David could get her to the U.S. David and Sheila planned a November 2023 wedding. However, if they got married in the Philippines, it would take Sheila three to four years to come to the U.S. on a marriage-based visa. On a K-1 fiancé visa, Sheila would be able to make it to America in two years. Sheila agreed to wait as long as she had David by her side. David revealed he’d started the K-1 visa process, and all documents had been submitted.

6 David Fixed Sheila's Family Home David was able to help Sheila fix her family home. David said he was able to help them build a brand-new home. The most important thing for him is that Sheila and her family are able to stay in a safe space. Sheila said she’s very happy that she has a new house now. “New roof and looks clean, not like before,” said Sheila, who thanked her supportive fiancé. David has been working 85 hours a week to make everything work.

5 Gino Reveals Why His Ex-Wife Didn't Sign A Prenup Gino wanted Jasmine to sign a prenup to safeguard his finances from her. However, Gino had not made his ex-wife Denise sign a prenuptial agreement. Gino said it was because his ex-wife was working. Denise already had her retirement account with good investments.

4 Jasmine Got A Vaginal Rejuvenation Surgery Jasmine has always been open about her sexual appetite, even if Gino has been hesitant to discuss it out loud. Jasmine wanted her “pupunana” to get tighter. She visited a doctor to consider surgery in episode 1. Jasmine had the surgery after the consultation. Jasmine regrets the surgery because it was painful. Gino is unable to have sex with Jasmine because of how “tight” Jasmine’s “pupunana” is now.

3 Amanda Reveals Why She & Razvan Are Not Together Amanda and Razvan broke up two weeks after she returned to the U.S. Amanda said they were still friends. She claimed Razvan was very focused on his career and himself when she came back. He said he wanted to be single when Amanda asked for more time in the relationship. Meanwhile, Amanda’s sister Amber exposed Amanda. Amanda had been flirting with a man on social media she claimed she was “just friends” with. Razvan said he didn’t even know about it.

2 Razvan Wants To Move To America As An Artist Razvan had his tourist visa approved when he was still dating Amanda. Even if they've broken up, Razvan was going to visit in two months. After that, Razvan planned on applying for an artists’ visa and later move to the U.S. “I definitely will see Amanda and I want to give us another chance when I would be there,” Razvan said. He even wanted to stay with Amanda in her house. Amanda shot the idea down, but didn’t tell Razvan it was because she was already talking to someone else.

1 Tyray Listens To 90 Day Fiancé Producer's Call With Christian A 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days producer was the one who discovered Tyray was being catfished. Tyray had given her Carmella’s Snapchat, email, and phone number. Carmella didn’t respond to the calls or emails from Amelia. Eventually, Carmella emailed Amelia out of guilt. In the audio recording between Amelia and Christian, the man who pretended to be Carmella showed him admitted he catfished Tyray for two to three thousand dollars. He called Tyray a “dumb, stupid American.” He revealed he was watching Tyray from a distance when Tyray dropped off clothes and a cell phone in Barbados.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. EST on TLC.