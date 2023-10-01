90 Day Fiancé: B90 - Are Christian & Cleo Engaged?

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days couple Christian Allgood and Cleo are beginning a new chapter in their relationship despite the hardships they’ve faced. Christian, a 30-year-old from Minnesota, and Cleo, a 32-year-old trans woman from England, met on Instagram. They were dating for four months before they began filming the 90 Day Fiancé spin-off, and things didn’t go well in London.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days couple Christian Allgood and Cleo are beginning a new chapter in their relationship despite the hardships they've faced. Christian, a 30-year-old from Minnesota, and Cleo, a 32-year-old trans woman from England, met on Instagram. They were dating for four months before they began filming the 90 Day Fiancé spin-off, and things didn't go well in London. Christian took a long time to accept Cleo for who she is. He also shamelessly flirted with women even in Cleo's presence. But when Christian left the U.K., he and Cleo were still together.

During the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 Tell All, Christian and Cleo were living together in his house for about a month in the U.S. until three days before the reunion. Cleo met with all the women in Christian's family, and it went amazingly well. They made Cleo feel like she was a part of the family. Cleo did not meet the men because Christian's family was conservative, and he didn't want her to feel uncomfortable. Cleo did catch Christian cheating on her while he was chatting with someone on his Discord server called "Steiner's Anonymous." Nonetheless, she forgave him as Cleo gushed about how much she loved Christian moments later.

Christian Asked Cleo If She Would Marry Him

"There is a question I haven't really asked Cleo," Christian said out loud during the Tell All. He asked Cleo if she would be willing to marry him. "This is not official," said Christian. He wanted to officially ask for her hand in marriage in person. Cleo couldn't believe what had happened, and neither did the cast members nor the host. Cleo called it the most surreal thing in her life.

Christian wanted to know if it was something she could consider after everything they’d been through. “Babe, you are literally everything I’m not. You’re the sun to my moon. I love you to bits, I accept all of your weirdness and quirks,” Cleo said instead of saying “Yes.” Cleo wanted there to be a “better place” for him to ask her to marry him.

Christian To Start K-1 Visa Process For Cleo A proper proposal was on the way. Christian maintained that Cleo should anticipate that he will propose to her on one of their next trips. Shaun Robinson asked Christian to confirm if there was an engagement on the horizon and if the K-1 visa process was getting started. “Yes, that’s right,” Christian said. Cleo looked like she was ready to get engaged to Christian. He knew that Cleo wanted him to go to London to visit her, but Christian wanted Cleo to come to the U.S. and not just to visit. Considering Cleo wanted an in-person proposal, she may have expected Christian to come to England and do it.

Are Christian & Cleo Still Together? On September 25, 2023, Christian posted a photo with Cleo captioned, “Cat’s out of the bag! I can finally post about Cleo and I without spoiling it for y’all fans of the show!” Christian wrote it was a photo of him and Cleo together in Minnesota enjoying cocktails. What Christian did not specify was when this picture was taken. It could have been a throwback from when Cleo was visiting him in the U.S. before the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Tell All. Christian did not have a ring on his finger, while Cleo’s left hand wasn’t visible. Christian and Cleo are together but might not be engaged just yet.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. EST on TLC.