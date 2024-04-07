90 at 90: Retired Engineer Sets Goal to Hit 90-MPH Fastballs on 90th Birthday

Every Friday morning for more than five years, Benny Wasserman , a retired aerospace engineer and Albert Einstein look-alike actor, put on his Detroit Tigers baseball uniform and went to the Home Run Park batting cages near Knott’s Berry Farm. In January 2023 he emailed me to say he’d set a goal for himself —to rip 90-mph fastballs on April 2, 2024, his 90th birthday .

“I’m calling it 90 at 90,” Wasserman wrote, adding that he was dealing with — but not deterred by — prostate cancer and pulmonary fibrosis. At the first opportunity, I drove to Cerritos to meet Wasserman and his wife, Fern. They'd met on a blind date at an El Monte pizza parlor and were approaching their 65th wedding anniversary. “When I hit a home run, it makes my day,” Benny told me. “He loves it,” Fern said. Wasserman took me into his den and played “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” on his organ. He took me into his library — his love of books began as a young man when Carl Levin, a childhood friend and eventual U.S

Benny Wasserman Retired Engineer 90-Mph Fastballs 90Th Birthday Prostate Cancer Pulmonary Fibrosis Home Runs Books

