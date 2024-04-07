9-Year-Old Girl Killed in Car Accident in Concord

A 9-year-old girl was killed in a car accident on Interstate 680 / Highway 24 in Concord . The vehicle rolled over several times, resulting in major injuries for four other females. The driver, a 30-year-old Hispanic male, is currently missing.

The California Highway Patrol is asking for any information regarding the crash.

Car Accident Interstate 680 Highway 24 Concord Fatalities Injuries Missing Driver California Highway Patrol

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



abc7newsbayarea / 🏆 529. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

9-Year-Old Girl Killed in Car Accident in ConcordA 9-year-old girl was killed in a car accident in Concord when the vehicle she was traveling in rolled over several times. The driver fled the scene and is currently being searched for by the authorities. Four other passengers were seriously injured and taken to the hospital. The incident occurred on the northbound Interstate 680/Highway 24 split in Concord.

Source: KPIXtv - 🏆 443. / 53 Read more »

23-year-old woman and 17-year-old girl charged with murder in stabbing deathA 23-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl have both been charged with murder in connection with the recent stabbing death of a 46-year-old man, court records show.

Source: OakTribNews - 🏆 597. / 51 Read more »

18-Year-Old Ash Cooper, Formerly Joshua Cooper, Sentenced for Murdering 12-Year-Old GirlSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

What we know about the victims of the Renton crash that killed 3 kids, womanA 38-year-old woman, a 13-year-old girl, a 12-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy were killed in the crash, according to authorities.

Source: KING5Seattle - 🏆 457. / 53 Read more »

3 children among the 4 killed in Renton multi-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoonA 38-year-old woman, a 13-year-old girl, a 12-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy were killed in the four-vehicle crash in Renton Tuesday afternoon.

Source: komonews - 🏆 272. / 63 Read more »

3-year-old behind wheel of truck that killed 2-year-old in California: policeA 2-year-old child has died in California after being hit by a truck that had a 3-year-old in its driver’s seat, says the Woodland Police Department.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »