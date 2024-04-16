9-Year-Old Girl Hit by SUV in Houston

A 9-year-old girl was sent to the hospital after being hit by a black SUV on the 4600 block of West Alabama on Friday around 6:30, according to her family consultant. "Please everyone look at this video, look at these photos and help this family get justice," said Wayne Dolcefino. SUGGESTED: Houston crime: Family of 7-year-old shot in West Houston gives an update on his conditionIn a press conference he held Monday, he said the car in question appeared to be a black Mercedes.

"It just came speeding through, and it hit her, and she broke her leg," she said.FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!According to Dolcefino, the victim went through surgery and is recovering, but is still recovering from the trauma. "You know, it's the right thing to do to come forward. God wants you to do it, get your conscious cleared," said Harper's Dad, David.

