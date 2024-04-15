9-Year-Old Boy's Dream Comes True with Pet Octopus

This undated photo taken by Cameron Clifford, shows Terrance , the pet octopus his son Cal adopted at their home in Edmond, Okla. The family soon learned that Terrance was female as she laid 50 eggs that later hatched, with nearly half of them surviving. Although female octopuses usually die soon after laying their eggs, Terrance is still alive four months later.

“We really like to encourage our children's interests,” said the older Clifford. “It's magical to see a kid embrace their dreams and bring them to fruition. Cal has been infatuated with the natural world and with marine biology since he was very little."with the father narrating the tale of Terrance the cephalopod, using a faux British accent generated by the social media app. Eventually, hundreds of thousands of people were following.

Father and son together researched what was needed, deciding on a saltwater tank and water cycling system and ensuring they would be able to source food for the soft-bodied sea creature.

Boy Dream Pet Octopus Terrance Eggs Oklahoma

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



wjxt4 / 🏆 246. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

3-year-old boy shot by 6-year-old brother inside Albany homeUPDATE:Albany Police confirmed Wednesday morning that the three-year-old shot in Albany, was shot by his six-year-old brother.A three-year-old boy was shot on

Source: 13WHAM - 🏆 256. / 63 Read more »

12-year-old boy describes 4-year battle with 'invisible' disease of long COVIDTheo Huot de Saint-Albin was just 9 when he first contracted COVID in 2020.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

JSO: 18-year-old arrested in 2023 shooting death of 16-year-old in BrentwoodKhalil Bradley, 27, and Marvin Mills, 27, are facing second-degree murder charges in the death of 26-year-old Moustapha Diop.

Source: FCN2go - 🏆 523. / 51 Read more »

70-year-old San Jose man charged with killing his 91-year-old stepmotherA 70-year-old man from San Jose has been charged with the murder of his 91-year-old stepmother. The arrest was made following an investigation by the San Jose Police Department's Special Operations Metro Unit. During a search warrant at the suspect's residence, several firearms and manufacturing parts were seized. Two other individuals, aged 29 and 38, were also arrested at the scene.

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

15-year-old dies day after being shot by 16-year-old in RentonA 15-year-old has died after being shot by a 16-year-old in Renton Saturday afternoon.

Source: komonews - 🏆 272. / 63 Read more »

23-year-old woman and 17-year-old girl charged with murder in stabbing deathA 23-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl have both been charged with murder in connection with the recent stabbing death of a 46-year-old man, court records show.

Source: OakTribNews - 🏆 597. / 51 Read more »