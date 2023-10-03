9 Ways Ahsoka's Finale Sets Up Star Wars' The Mandalorian Movie

This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available. Warning! This article contains spoilers for Ahsoka episode 8.With Filoni's Mandalorian movie confirmed to have Grand Admiral Thrawn as its main villain, the Ahsoka finale has started to do the work of setting up what the Star Wars heroes of this era will be up against.

With Filoni's Mandalorian movie confirmed to have Grand Admiral Thrawn as its main villain, the Ahsoka finale has started to do the work of setting up what the Star Wars heroes of this era will be up against. With plenty of questions seeking to be answered, here are nine ways the Ahsoka finale sets up the Mandalorian movie.

8 Thrawn's Nightsisters Give Him Zombie Stormtroopers The Nightsisters re-animate Thrawn's Night Troopers at his simple command in episode 8, which gives him the possibility to ask them of such a favor again in the future.

Related: When Ahsoka Takes Place In The Star Wars Timeline

Summary The Ahsoka finale has arrived in a thrilling conclusion that paves the way for Dave Filoni's upcoming The Mandalorian-era movie. The Star Wars Disney+ TV show has left many story threads untied, opening up possibilities for the near Star Wars future to finish seeing them through.

With Filoni's Mandalorian movie confirmed to have Grand Admiral Thrawn as its main villain, the Ahsoka finale has started to do the work of setting up what the Star Wars heroes of this era will be up against. With plenty of questions seeking to be answered, here are nine ways the Ahsoka finale sets up the Mandalorian movie.

9 Grand Admiral Thrawn Is Now Based On Dathomir Thrawn has not only brought the Great Mothers back to the Star Wars galaxy, but he's also making their homeworld of Dathomir his base, continuing the pattern of Imperial Remnants scattering themselves throughout the darkest shadows of the galaxy.

7 Ezra Has Reunited With Hera Ezra's long-awaited reunion with Hera is more than just an emotional moment for Star Wars Rebels viewers - rather, it now becomes an opportunity for the New Republic part of this story to grow in Star Wars' future, especially after Hera received doubts from the senate that Bridger was still alive.

6 Ahsoka & Sabine Still Need To Get Back Home Now that Thrawn has returned to the Star Wars galaxy, Ahsoka and Sabine are stranded on Peridea with no way to get back home. They'll have to find another way to return if they plan on helping with the threat Thrawn poses.

5 The Mortis Gods Are Calling To Baylan Skoll The mystery of Baylan Skoll's secret mission has finally been unraveled, as the finale reveals it's been the Mortis gods calling to him - specifically the Father. These gods could become an influential part of the galaxy's future, especially now that Ahsoka's convor Morai has now entered the picture.

4 Sabine Has Revealed Her Full Jedi Potential At last, Sabine has wielded the Force in the Ahsoka finale. Now that she's no longer holding herself back, Sabine will be able to rise to her full Jedi potential, which will officially make her the next Mandalorian Jedi.

Related: Ahsoka Season 2: Story, Updates, Everything We Know

3 Intergalactic Travel Has Officially Been Reopened Because Thrawn has been successful in returning to the Star Wars galaxy, intergalactic travel - to and from another galaxy - has been made possible once again. This reopening of the intergalactic hyperspace lanes could heavily affect the galaxy's future.

2 Thrawn's Loyalties Are With The Empire - For Now Thrawn has stated in the Ahsoka finale that his efforts and those of his allies are for the Empire, utilizing the phrase often used by Moff Gideon in The Mandalorian: "Long live the Empire." This means his loyalties truly are with the fallen Empire, though as Thrawn's designs for the galaxy develop, that could change.

1 Ahsoka Hints There's Another Way To Peridea The Great Mothers knew of Mother Talzin, who was a fairly recent part of Nightsister history. This implies that their exile to Peridea may have been more recent than previously thought, and it also implies that there's another way to get to Peridea than hyperspace rings and purrgil space whales.

All episodes of Ahsoka are now streaming on Disney+.