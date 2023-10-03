9 Upgrades We Want To See In Star Trek’s New Enterprise-G

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Introduced in Star Trek: Picard season 3, the USS Enterprise-G should receive some much-needed upgrades for Terry Matalas' as yet unconfirmed Star Trek: Legacy. Pitched as a show that will continue the story of Picard season 3 by focusing on the last generation and the next, Legacy is yet to be commissioned by Paramount.

However, Star Trek: Picard production designer Dave Blass shared thoughts on how the Enterprise would change if Star Trek: Legacy happens. Because Picard seasons 2 and 3 were shot back to back, the USS Enterprise-G was essentially a redressed version of the USS Stargazer from season 2.

8 The Enterprise-G Needs Starfleet Carpets Starships need carpets because they're much more forgiving during a crisis. If a console explodes and sends a crew member flying, the harsh metal flooring of the USS Enterprise-G would only exacerbate the injuries. They're also more comfortable to pass out on when under the influence of a psychic entity or a ship wide blackout. headtopics.com

7 The Enterprise Needs Brighter Lighting During Star Trek: Picard season 3, the bridge of the Titan was incredibly dark. This may have been a deliberate choice during their evasion of the Shrike, as they operated a silent running-style procedure. However, even when Picard and Captain Riker (Jonathan Frakes) first boarded the ship, the lighting was turned down very low indeed.

