9 Hilarious Jack Sparrow Memes That Will Make You Remember Why You Love POTC

Do you have a favorite Jack Sparrow meme? Despite his absence, Jack Sparrow remains an incredibly popular character thanks to his eccentricities, wonderfully exaggerated behaviors, and his sheer memability.

From the adventures that led to his exile on a tiny island, run-ins with a local tribe, sword fighting with the cursed Davy Jones, and his enemies to friends arc with Captain Barbossa, Jack has had many adventures across the seven seas. The renegade pirate has been the source of thousands of images and memes shared across social media and here are some of the best.

RELATED: How To Watch The Pirates Of The Caribbean Movies In Order: Chronologically Or By Release Date 9 That Doesn't Help Perfectly portraying the clueless frustration that is a part of the character, Jack lets his every thought play out on his face. Reddit user u/abca98 applied this image to unhelpful gaming tutorials that tell you something without actually helping you in any meaningful way. The image of Jack's frustration as he declares "Well, that's just maddeningly unhelpful" is perfect for both the character himself and the context of this meme.

Read more:

screenrant »

'Saw X' Ending Explained: Tobin Bell's Jigsaw Is RebornThis hilarious horror ride reunites us with old faces that it proceeds to cover in blood.

Stranger Things Season 5 Reveals Surprising First LookThe Stranger Things writers room shared hilarious pre-vis looks at Season 5.

‘New Heights’ has hilarious reply to ‘SNF’ promo using Taylor Swift music: ‘Calm down’The “New Heights” podcast had a witty response to Travis Kelce’s warm welcome to the big city.

Jets’ Garrett Wilson cracks hilarious response to Willie Gay’s run-game dissGarrett Wilson chose sarcasm to respond to Willie Gay’s diss about the Jets’ passing game.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off's Voice Cast Shines in Hilarious New Clip From NetflixThe cast of Scott Pilgrim shines in funny new clip.

See a makeup-loving son and his 'tomboy' mom swap roles in hilarious videoJustin Futko and his mother, Sharla Bucknam, couldnt be more different.