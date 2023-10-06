9 alligators rescued from Pennsylvania home after neighbor finds one on front porch

A Pennsylvania man opened his front door to find a large alligator stretched across the threshold earlier this week – leading to at least nine other chompers being rescued from a nearby home.

Gurlasky had just been discharged from the hospital Thursday, so the neighbor called the 60-year-old’s friends in order to warn him. Gurlasky, however, was shockingly calm about the gator –— which was eventually removed by the authorities — and told Tribune Live he was not surprised by the jaws-ome visitor because his other neighbor, Dominic Hayward, was known to keep about 10 of the scaly creatures at his house down the road.

The dirty backyard pool enclosure had broken, resulting in the reptiles running amok in Hayward’s residence. “They [alligators] may not be an ideal pet, but they are creatures that matter and deserve the best if nature can’t be it for them. I’m relieved they’re in a much better environment and are going to have a life they deserve in full when they’re transported to a sanctuary. headtopics.com

There is also no state permit requirement to keep gators and similar creatures, and the state does not regulate reptiles, the outlet noted.

