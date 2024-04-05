9-1-1 Season 7 Episode 4: Buck's Unexpected Confession

After seven seasons of 9-1-1, the show's 100th episode reveals a new aspect of Buck as he becomes jealous of Eddie 's friendship with Tommy . Buck apologizes and confesses his feelings, leading to a surprising kiss between him and Tommy .

9-1-1 Season 7 Episode 4 Buck Eddie Tommy Friendship Jealousy Confession Kiss

