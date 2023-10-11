800 Doctor Who Episodes Available To Stream On BBC In Celebration Of 60th Anniversary Specials

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT All 800 available Doctor Who episodes will stream on the BBC iPlayer in time for the celebration of its 60th anniversary. The long-running sci-fi series first made its debut on November 23, 1963.

Ahead of Doctor Who's 60th anniversary specials, the official Doctor Who website has declared that nearly every episode since the show began in 1963 will be available on the BBC iPlayer for the first time ever.

Why Doctor Who's New iPlayer Home Is A Big Deal For The Franchise While the BBC has utilized Doctor Who as a key draw for iPlayer ever since the service was rebranded for the streaming era, its classic run has never been fully shared there. headtopics.com

Furthermore, while its spin-offs gradually found their way to the service, there are certain Doctor Who entries wrapped in other disputes that prevented them from appearing on streaming.

With the classic era and tie-in materials joining iPlayer alongside the revival and spin-offs, the platform's Doctor Who library can offer viewers a chance to revisit essential classic stories ahead of the 60th anniversary. headtopics.com

