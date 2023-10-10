800 'Doctor Who' Episodes Available Online to Celebrate 60th Anniversary

The Big Picture Just in time to celebrate the 60th Anniversary of Doctor Who, 800 episodes of the popular series will be available for streaming on iPlayer on November 1.

Viewers will be able to experience the historical production from its very beginning, with classic episodes of Doctor Who becoming available for streaming as part of the celebration.

After taking a long break from television, Doctor Who returned with the modern iteration in 2005, with Christopher Eccleston being responsible for piloting the TARDIS. Since then, the show has come back regularly in some form or another, with holiday specials being released while future seasons are in production to keep fans engaged with its narrative. headtopics.com

The Future of the Franchise A whole decade after the last time he portrayed the character, David Tennant will become the Doctor once again, as the alien's body has chosen a face from his past for a reason that will be revealed in this year's holiday specials.

