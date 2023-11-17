80-year-old cancer survivor wins Oceanside's Thanksgiving Day race for 10th year in a row

Since he was 70 years old, Michael L'Annunziata has been taking first place in Oceanside's Thanksgiving Day race, known as the O'side Turkey Trot 5K, which draws nearly 10,000 runners and walkers from across the country. The 80-year-old nuclear physicist and cancer survivor has won 10 years in a row for his age group in the Locals category, which pits Oceansiders against each other. But it's been more than a winning streak.

It's been a matter of self-discipline and science and a deep motivation to stay healthy after a sobering encounter with cancer. And he is coming back this year to take on the challenge again in the 18th annual O'side Turkey Trot. L'Annunziata first started jogging about 26 years ago, going out in the early mornings before the start of the work day with his wife of now more than 50 years, Maria. She'd walk with a neighbor and he'd run ahead to get exercise. 'My intention of running or jogging was to exercise for my health — to keep weight, cholesterol, sugar and blood pressure at good levels,' said L'Annunziata, who lives in Oceansid

